Little Rock Zoo mourns one of its longest-living animals, jaguar Cactus Jack

One of the Little Rock Zoo’s longest-living animals Cactus Jack, a jaguar, has died according to officials.

Joy Matlock, director of marketing and development for the Little Rock Zoo, said the jaguar died Friday, just before his birthday on Saturday. He would have been 22 years old.

“He was old for a jaguar,” Matlock said. “He was old for a jaguar compared to jaguars living in the wild, but for a jaguar that’s being kept and taken care of in an [Association of Zoos and Aquariums]-accredited zoo the way the Little Rock Zoo is, he still had a pretty long life.”

Matlock said he wasn’t feeling well for quite some time. After it seemed like he was getting better, she said things took a turn in his last couple of weeks.

Cactus Jack was a black jaguar, which Matlock said made him unique. According to zoo officials, only 11% of the jaguar population is black. Matlock said the zoo received him when he was a cub.

“He’s an animal that several citizens of Central Arkansas have gotten to know, and have seen as they grew up, I’m sure brought their children and grandchildren, so he was a long-term resident of the zoo,” Matlock said.

“When an animal passes away, it can feel like a personal loss. Matlock said. "It can feel like something has been taken away from a place you’ve come to visit because you’re coming to see a friend, so I can definitely understand people getting attached because Cactus Jack and some of the other animals here can be part of their normal routine when they come to the zoo.”

Matlock said they are hoping to have a successful birth of the zoo’s tiger cubs in August.

She said that while won’t be the same without Cactus Jack, she hopes the new big cats can carry on the memory of the jaguar.















