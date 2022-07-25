Lottery jackpot hits $810M for drawing Tuesday; will be 3rd largest jackpot in game if won, officials say

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has increased to $810M for the drawing on Tuesday at 10 p.m., according to lottery officials.

A news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery states, “If the jackpot is hit, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history. The two larger jackpots were $1.05 billion in January of 2021 and $1.537 billion in October of 2018. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was for $20 million on April 15.”

Ashley McNatt, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, said that if there is not a winner on Tuesday the jackpot would continue to increase.

The odds to win the jackpot in the Mega Millions game, played in multiple states, are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website.

There are more than 1,900 lottery retailers across the state, according to the release.

“Any Arkansan can definitely find a retailer near them in most, if not all, parts of the state,” McNatt said. “Plus with the app Jackpocket, it is easier for those not wanting to get out.”

McNatt said sales are expected to increase, despite inflation raising costs of food and gas, due to the amount of money in the jackpot.

She said Mega Millions sales were up 150% last week and for Friday’s $660M Jackpot sales were up over 180%.

“This Tuesday's $810M Mega Millions jackpot will see ticket sales in Arkansas of over $100,000 an hour during the peak sales period between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. That's over 10 tickets sold every second,” McNatt said in an email.

McNatt said that the lottery also expects there to be over 15,000 winning tickets sold in the state this Tuesday and well over $100,000 paid out to Arkansans in prizes.

Drawings are held for the game every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. meaning ticket sales are cut off at 9:45 p.m., according to the lottery website. The price to play without a Megaplier, which can increase non-jackpot winnings, is $2. The price to play with a Megaplier is an extra dollar per play.