MASTER CLASS: Aim for balance among all aspects of your physical training





The word "balance" can mean so many different things.

When I close my eyes and imagine what balance looks like, I think about the scales of justice, about walking a tightrope, about time management. Others might think about the financial definition, as in the balance of a bank account. But let's talk about balance in the physical sense, and how to maintain it through physical activity.

Even within a physiological context, balance has different definitions. When used as a verb, balance might refer to one's ability to remain in the desired postural position through some degree of effort (i.e., balancing on one foot). But my favorite definition is "a condition in which different elements are equal or in the correct proportions."

In my opinion, this definition is the most transferable and describes balance in a way that almost anyone can understand. I also find this definition to be aspirational, because one of life's great challenges is finding balance within one's work, relationships and mood.

Physical activity can help one achieve balance in many ways. People can use exercise for energy balance, meaning the difference between caloric intake and caloric expenditure. Exercise creates greater caloric expenditure, so it becomes an important lever in the energy balance equation. Of course, nutritional management is the other key lever, and most weight-loss programs work off a combination of the two.

Balance must also be considered when designing an exercise program, as too much of the same activity will inevitably result in a physiological imbalance. For example, an exercise prescription of pushups every single day will eventually result in overdeveloped deltoids, pectoralis major and triceps. If ignored, the opposing muscle groups of the upper back will continue to become weaker in relationship to their counterparts. This can lead to rotator cuff problems, chronic pain and even surgery.

This week's exercise is built on the concept of balance, in terms of program design and within the movement itself. The Standing Quadruped helps promote strength, coordination and flexibility in one movement that's appropriate for all fitness levels.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/725master/]





1. Stand with a wide stance and your arms at your sides.

2. Extend your left leg diagonally upward, and simultaneously move your right hand and arm toward your left foot. The right hand should touch the left foot around waist height.

3. Return to the starting position, then repeat this with your right foot and left hand. Maintain core tightness and postural awareness throughout the movement.

4. Perform two sets of 12 repetitions by alternating sides throughout.

I often use the Standing Quadruped as a warmup exercise. It stretches the hamstrings, increases the heart rate and engages the core muscles to prepare for action. But it's equally useful as a cool-down movement, especially if performed slowly.

In either case, try to focus on meeting the hand and foot directly at the body's midline, and at waist level. It's time to balance!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com











