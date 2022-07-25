• Rapper Kid Cudi expressed his excitement for headlining the Rolling Loud festival, tweeting out photos of fans ready to see him take the stage. But midway through his Friday performance in Miami Gardens, Fla., audience members threw water bottles and trash at him. When a water bottle hit his face, Cudi -- filling in as a last-minute replacement for former collaborator Kanye West, who dropped out of the festival -- had a message to fans: "I'm leaving" the next time an item hits me or gets thrown onstage. About two seconds later, a bottle whizzed by his head. Cudi dropped the microphone and walked offstage to the surprise of thousands of fans at Hard Rock Stadium. Some booed, while others immediately chanted for West, who now goes by Ye. West eventually took the stage Friday as a surprise guest of Lil Durk's to perform "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," which features Cudi's vocals. Cudi and West had a decorated creative partnership until their public falling out earlier this year. A representative for Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Saturday. Officials with Rolling Loud did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• World Wrestling Entertainment executive Vince McMahon announced Friday he is retiring amid an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the showman. In a brief statement issued by WWE, McMahon said he is retiring as the company's chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder. "At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe," he wrote on Twitter. McMahon stepped down temporarily in mid-June. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. Four women -- all formerly affiliated with WWE -- signed agreements with McMahon that bar them from discussing their relationships with him, the Journal reported. There was no mention of the investigation in statement from the company. McMahon said his daughter, Stephanie, will serve as chairperson and share CEO duties with Nick Khan, who joined the company in 2020. McMahon has said he is cooperating with the company's investigation.