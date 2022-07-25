GOLF

Birdie on No. 18 lifts Clarke

Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot on Sunday. Clarke and Paul Broadhurst were level at 9 under overall after the third round but it was Harrington, a three-time major winner, who soared into contention at Gleneagles, Scotland, with a 3-under 67 to pressure Clarke on the last hole. The 53-year-old Clarke held firm with a birdie to post a 69 to finish 10-under 270 overall and add a senior major to his Claret Jug at the British Open in 2011. Argentine Mauricio Molina and American Doug Barron both posted 65s to end in a six-way tie for third place at 8 under, along with four-time major champion Ernie Els (68), Thongchai Jaidee (68), Steven Alker (70) and Broadhurst. Broadhurst fell back with a 1-over 71 and finished one shot ahead of Scotland's Colin Montgomerie after he hit a 69. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 70 on Sunday and completed the tournament with a 1-under 279. Little Rock's Glen Day also shot a final-round 70 and finished with a 3-over 283.

Henderson earns 2nd major

Brooke Henderson ended her six-year wait for a second major championship. The Canadian capped off a wild final round at the Evian Championship by rolling in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win by one stroke Sunday. Henderson closed with an even-par 71. She finished at 17-under 267, one clear of LPGA Tour rookie Sophia Schubert, one of many to make a run at Henderson at Evian Resort Golf Club. Five players were tied for third a further shot back: Mao Saigo (64), Lydia Ko (66), Charley Hull (67), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and Carlota Ciganda (68). Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez posted a 70 on Sunday and finished at 7-under 276.

Finau finds late surge at 3M

Tony Finau erased a five-shot deficit with 11 holes to play with a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three shots for his second PGA Tour title in the last year. Finau received plenty of help from Scott Piercy, who fell out of the lead with a triple bogey on the 14th hole and shot 41 on the back nine for a closing 76. Finau finished at 17-under 267 with a bogey on the final hole at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. Sungjae Im (68) and Emiliano Grillo (71) tied for second at 270. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth struggled in shooting an 80 on Sunday and finished with a 4-over 288.

Kocher dominates

David Kocher picked up his second Korn Ferry Tour title when he ran away from the field early and closed with a 6-under 66 for a six-shot victory in the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Kocher had gone 57 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour without a top 10 dating to March 2020 when he won a Korn Ferry Tour event in Mexico. He started the final round with a two-shot lead and made five birdies on the opening six holes to build some separation, and no one came close the rest of the way. Kocher moved to No. 30 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. The top 25 at the end of the regular season earn PGA Tour cards. Kevin Yu (66), Augusto Nunez (67), Robby Shelton (70) and Taylor Montgomery (69) tied for second. Zack Fischer (Benton) turned in a 64 on Sunday and finished sixth with a 20-under 268. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a final-round 78 and finished at 6-under 282 overall.

FOOTBALL

WR diagnosed with leukemia

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia. In a statement posted on the Texans' Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, "the most curable form," and expects "to make a recovery at a later point in time." Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the SEC Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards.

BASEBALL

Braves' OF out for season

Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall suffered a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist Saturday. He will undergo surgery that will end his season. When playing left field on Saturday, Duvall appeared to jam his wrist on the wall in foul territory after chasing Shohei Ohtani's foul ball down the line in the top of the first inning. Duvall had an at-bat in the bottom of the first and grounded out to second base. He played another defensive inning in the top of the second. Guillermo Heredia replaced Duvall in the third.

TENNIS

Musetti wins Hamburg thriller

Lorenzo Musetti needed six match points Sunday to upset top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the final of the Hamburg European Open. The 20-year-old Italian claimed his first tour-level title in 2 hours, 47 minutes. Alcaraz was aiming to improve his 5-0 record in finals and was also chasing his fifth title this year alone after wins in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro. The 19-year-old Spaniard fought back from 5-3 down in the second set and saved five match points to take the Hamburg final to a third set. But Musetti didn't fold and the 62nd-ranked player from Carrara, Italy, finally took his chance at the sixth time of asking.