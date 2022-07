A person was found dead by Little Rock police officers responding to the scene of a shooting early Monday, according to police.

Little Rock Police responded to the shooting, which took place at 2118 Boulevard Ave., around 12:40 a.m, according to a Twitter post from the department.

The name of the victim, a male, was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Little Rock police asked that anyone with information related to the shooting call (501) 371-4636.