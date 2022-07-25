OPINION | A WORD: Little game wonders what Arkansans know about rodents and non-rodents

Let's play a sneaky game of Obfuscation.
Your job is to recognize the common word described by the clues; my job is to make you doubt.
Today's noun and/or verb has six letters. This is a word you might hear spoken more than once on days like Aug. 1, especially by boomers who read Trixie Belden books growing up.
? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?
The word doesn't mean ...
◼️ A step-shaped recess cut along the edge or in the face of a piece of wood.
◼️ A rodent notable for its reproductive rate.
The word means ...
◼️ To sprint, to run away.
◼️ A runner who acts as pacesetter.
◼️ In British slang, to natter on and on.
Need more help? Try this:
◼️ To hunt for rabbits.
◼️ Melted cheese poured over toast or crackers.
◼️ A type of fur commonly used in sweaters.
I'll print the answer Aug. 1, but feel free to email sooner if you know.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com