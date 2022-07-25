100 years ago

July 25, 1922

EL DORADO -- J. O. Wilson, W. D. Gresham, Clarence Fizell, and A. S. Purcell, striking railway shop men arrested one week ago in connection with the kidnapping July 16 of C.D. Carter, special agent for the Missouri Pacific, were fined a total of $246.40 each on three charges: disturbing the peace, false imprisonment, and assault in the city Police Court here this afternoon. They were positively identified by Carter as the men who attacked him and took him away in an automobile with the threat that they were going to hang him. Attorneys for the defense announced that they would appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

50 years ago

July 25, 1972

• The trial of three men accused of operating an illicit cocaine sales operation began Monday in federal District Court at Little Rock with the government attempting to link the defendants to an alleged cocaine sale that took place in January 1971. A government witness also testified that one of the defendants ordered large amounts of cocaine through legal channels a few months before the alleged 1971 sale...The sale described by government witnesses allegedly took place January 15, 1971, at Little Rock, and involved about seven ounces of a substance of which 40 percent was later determined to be cocaine.

25 years ago

July 25, 1997

• Another competitor has come calling on Little Rock-area businesses. Maryland-based American Communications Services Inc. began offering local telephone service to business customers Thursday to become the second competitor for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. on its home turf. Brooks Fiber Properties Inc. has been providing local service to businesses since March. American Communications is offering a full range of local services to business customers in metropolitan Little Rock. "We are totally operative at this point," Mike Sutphin, account executive for retail services in Little Rock, said Thursday. ...The company has available not only local dial tone but also such advanced services as call forwarding and voice mail. "Everything the Bell operating company can do, we can do, and we're offering it at a 10 percent discount," said Jim Crawford, a spokesman for the company.

10 years ago

July 25, 2012

• Arkansas ranked 42nd among states in a national ranking of child well-being based on factors related to poverty, education, health and family. That's a climb from last year's 47th place ranking on the Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count report. This year's report, released today, reflects a trend-defying advancement for the Natural State. Previously, Arkansas has ranked among the bottom five or six states since 2000. The organization reworked how it calculated the rankings this year, expanding the list of equally weighted factors used to determine each state's overall score. Lawmakers and policy advocates around the country use the report to gauge the success of their efforts and push for further changes.