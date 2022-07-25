Benton officer involved in deadly shooting, police say

One person is dead after a shooting that involved an officer in Benton on Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Benton Police Department.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was killed, citing notification of next of kin. The officer wasn’t named in the release.

Police said the officer involved was not injured.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to police.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact Benton police at (501) 776-5947, (501) 778-1171 or (501) 315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent by texting ‘BENTONPD’ and a message to 847411, or through the department’s app.