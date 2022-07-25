Remember when Little Rock started confiscating on-street basketball goals?





In June 2003, Little Rock quietly began to enforce a new city ordinance by confiscating basketball goals.

Passed that March, the ordinance said in part, "It is unlawful to place any sports equipment and any other article in the public rights-of-way of the city" (Section 30-5, Streets and Sidewalks, Blocking generally; see arkansasonline.com/725code). If found, obstructions would be posted with a warning notice and, if not removed within three days, the city would take them. To get them back, the owner could pay $150 or the cost of removal, whichever was greater.

Some of the on-street goals were portable with wheeled bases, while others were cemented into the curb. Officials said they posed a danger to emergency vehicles, trash trucks, street sweepers and even players themselves. Ronny Loe, then city public works manager, told the Democrat-Gazette, "It blocks city services from doing their tasks. There are garbage trucks and street sweepers that can't get through because of some of these goals."

Loe said the city did not look for goals to remove but did respond to complaints from neighbors. "We're not the basketball police," Loe said. By July 24, the city had removed 20 basketball goals and 90 more were removed by owners after being warned. Confiscated hoops and poles piled up on the city impound lot.

This was a national trend. Cities in Kentucky, Nevada, New York and Oregon, among others, banned portable basketball goals in or near streets.

Residents complained that their goals had not blocked much traffic or they lived in a cul-de-sac or they never saw the notice. In response, officials promised to place door hangers at the homes of violators and to try to contact them by phone before removal.

In October 2003, the board revised the ordinance to include a process for obtaining permission for a basketball goal.



