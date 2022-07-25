Rose Bud man dies in motorcycle crash

A 47-year-old Rose Bud man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in rural White County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Jeremy D. Snow was riding a 2010 Honda VTX 1300 westbound on Arkansas 36 west of Donald Road at 9:12 p.m. when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road, colliding with a sign, the report said. Snow was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.