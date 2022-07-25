Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Six die in Springdale house fire

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:39 p.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

SPRINGDALE -- Six people died in a house fire early Sunday morning at 21325 Treehouse Road in Springdale, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release.

The 911 call regarding the fire was made around 2 a.m. and advised of a mobile home fire with people inside. Four nearby fire departments -- Nob Hill, Goshen, Round Mountain and Hindsville -- responded to the scene.

One juvenile managed to escape while two adults and four children died inside the home. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The victims' bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and make positive identification, according to the release. Authorities have not released the victims' names or the name of the survivor at this time.


Print Headline: Six die in Springdale house fire

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT