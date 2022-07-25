Texarkana man faces murder charge in death of 2-month-old





TEXARKANA -- A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 2-month-old child.

Jeffrey Allen McPherson also is charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to documents in Miller County's 8th Circuit South. McPherson was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Brent Haltom, according to court documents.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officers were dispatched May 25 to Wadley Regional Medical Center after receiving a report of a deceased 2-month-old child. At the hospital, police spoke to McPherson, who had been caring for the child.

McPherson was taken to Bi-State Justice Center to be interviewed by detectives. The infant's body was sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Police received the autopsy results May 27, and the death was ruled a homicide. McPherson was arrested May 31 and booked into the Miller County jail. Bail is set at $500,000, according to court documents.

In Arkansas, first-degree murder is a Class Y felony punishable by imprisonment between 10 and 40 years.

Tampering with physical evidence is a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison or a fine not exceeding $10,000.



