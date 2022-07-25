TRAVELERS 3, ROUGHRIDERS 0 CARDINALS 11, NATURALS 4

TRAVELERS 3, ROUGHRIDERS 0

Taylor Dollard pitched 6 scoreless innings to help the Arkansas Travelers end a nine-game losing streak with a win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Dollard (9-2) allowed three hits, struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Michael Stryffeler earned his 14th save of the season for the Travs.

Arkansas got all of its scoring done in the bottom of the fourth inning off Frisco starter Jack Leiter.

Riley Unroe's bunt single brought home Jack Larsen for a 1-0 lead. Patrick Frick hit a RBI single, scoring Cade Marlowe to make it 2-0. Matt Scheffler followed with a single that scored Unroe as the Travs extended their lead to 3-0.

Marlowe and Unroe each had two hits for the Travs, who outhit the RoughRiders 9-4.

Leiter, the Texas Rangers' top draft pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft from Vanderbilt. dropped to 2-8 this season. He allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and struck out 2 in 3 1/3 innings.

CARDINALS 11, NATURALS 4

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals lost their third consecutive game, falling to the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

Springfield, which led 2-0 after two innings, led 7-0 in the top of the third thanks to a five-run inning against Northwest Arkansas starter Alec Marsh (1-9).

Chase Pinder walked with the bases loaded to bring home Masyn Winn to make it 3-0. Then, Matt Koperniak followed with a RBI single that scored Jordan Walker for a 4-0 lead. Julio E. Rodriguez hit a bases-clearing double to left field to extend the lead to 7-0.

Robbie Glendinning's 16th home run of the season put the Naturals on the board, 7-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning.

John Rave had two hits for the Naturals.

Marsh allowed 7 runs on 7 hits and walked 3 batters in 2 1/3 innings for the Naturals.

For Springfield, Koperniak went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Nick Dunn had a team-high three hits, including a double.