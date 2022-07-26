2 candidates to lead the U.K. spar over tax cut

LONDON -- The two candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister sparred Monday over how to help families struggling with the soaring cost of living, meeting in a testy televised debate that highlighted the contrasting economic visions of the Conservative Party rivals.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss promised to cut taxes as soon as she took office, using borrowing to pay for it. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said he would get inflation under control first, arguing that Truss's plan would increase the public debt and leave people worse off in the long run.

Tempers flared as Sunak said that "it's not moral to ask our children to pick up the tab for the bills that we're not prepared to pay."

Truss called that "Project Fear" and said it was sensible to borrow to rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic, a "once in a 100-year event."

The pair are battling to succeed Boris Johnson, who quit as leader of the governing Conservative Party on July 7 after months of ethics scandals triggered a mass exodus of ministers from his government. The contest has exposed deep divisions within the party as it tries to move on from the tarnished, but election-winning Johnson.

Oddsmakers say Truss is the favorite to win. She outperforms Sunak in polls of Conservative members -- though Sunak has the edge among voters as a whole.

The winner will be chosen by about 180,000 Conservative Party members and will automatically become prime minister, governing a country of 67 million. Party members will vote over the summer, with the result announced Sept. 5. Johnson remains caretaker prime minister until his successor is chosen.

Truss, 46, and Sunak, 42, have wooed Conservatives by doubling down on policies thought to appeal to the right-wing Tory grassroots, including a controversial plan to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

The government says the policy will deter people-traffickers from sending migrants on hazardous journeys across the Channel. Political opponents, human rights organizations and even a few Conservative lawmakers say it is immoral, illegal and a waste of taxpayers' money.

The first scheduled deportation flight was grounded after legal rulings last month, and the whole policy is now being challenged in the British courts.

Hard-line policies like the Rwanda plan are less popular with voters as a whole than with Conservatives, but the British electorate won't get a say on the government until the next national election, due by the end of 2024.

The leadership election is taking place during a cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring food and energy prices, partly due to the war in Ukraine. While many countries are experiencing economic turbulence, in Britain it's compounded by the country's departure from the European Union, which has complicated travel and business relations with the U.K.'s biggest trading partner.

Both Sunak and Truss are strong supporters of Brexit, which was the signature policy of the Johnson government.

Both denied Brexit was responsible for huge queues of vehicles waiting to cross to France at the port of Dover in recent days.

Sunak is running as the candidate of fiscal probity, while Truss has positioned herself as a disruptor who will "challenge orthodoxy" and "get things done."

The two sparred on topics such as policy toward China, with Truss accusing Sunak of changing his stance on relations with Beijing.

Sunak says that China represents the "biggest-long term threat to Britain" and that if elected he would close the 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain. Funded by the Chinese government, the institutes teach Chinese language and culture, but have been accused of spreading pro-Beijing propaganda.

"As recently as a month ago you were pushing for closer trade relationships with China," said Truss, who warned the West must not become "strategically dependent" on China.

Sunak faces hostility from allies of Johnson, who consider him a turncoat for quitting the government earlier this month, a move that helped bring down the prime minister. Truss chose to remain in the caretaker government.

Both candidates, though, said Johnson would not be part of their government if they became prime minister.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss poses for a photo with supporters during a visit to Ashley House, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next prime minister, in Kent, England, Saturday July 23, 2022. (James Manning/PA via AP)



Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak takes part in the BBC Conservative Party leadership debate in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Monday July 25, 2022. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are battling to succeed Boris Johnson as head of Britain’s governing party. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)



FILE - This combo of file photos shows the remaining candidates in the Conservative Party leadership race, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The two candidates vying to be Britain’s next prime minister will face off in a TV debate Monday, July 25, 2022. (AP Photo, File)



Rishi Sunak, with Liz Truss, takes part in the BBC Conservative Party leadership debate in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Monday July 25, 2022. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are battling to succeed Boris Johnson as head of Britain’s governing party. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)



Liz Truss, center, and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC Conservative Party leadership debate in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Monday July 25, 2022. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are battling to succeed Boris Johnson as head of Britain’s governing party. (Jacob King/PA via AP)



Liz Truss, right, and Rishi Sunak take part in the BBC Conservative Party leadership debate in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Monday July 25, 2022. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are battling to succeed Boris Johnson as head of Britain’s governing party. (Jacob King/Pool via AP)



Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, delivers a speech at Vaculug tyre specialists as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next prime minister, at Gonerby Hill Foot, in Grantham, England, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss were chosen Wednesday by Conservative lawmakers — whittled down from an initial field of 11 candidates —- as finalists to replace outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who quit as party leader on July 7 after months of ethics scandals. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)



Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak during the BBC Conservative Party leadership debate in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Monday July 25, 2022. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are battling to succeed Boris Johnson as head of Britain’s governing party. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

