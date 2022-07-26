All of Arkansas placed on high risk for wildfire danger, officials say

All 75 of Arkansas' counties have been placed under a high risk for wildfire danger as of Monday, according to the state Forestry Commission.

Dennis Cavanaugh, with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said that in Arkansas the main concern is less forests fires but brush fires.

“The heat here has had less of an impact on trees, you can go outside and see they are still green,” said Cavanaugh on Tuesday, “But the grass and some of the shrubs are starting to dry out.”

Robert Murphy, the Director of Emergency Services for the Forestry Division, said that the first of Arkansas’ eight districts changed the wildfire danger risk to high on July 13 and the last district moved to a high risk Monday.

District foresters used the Keetch-Byram drought index, a scale for measuring the dryness of upper soil moisture to determine the wildfire danger risk, according to both Cavanaugh and Murphy.

Forecasters predict chances for rain later in the week but Murphy said Tuesday that may not do much in the state due to the chance that some areas might only get a half-inch of rain.

“In the short term we might see a little relief this weekend, but long range forecasts predict the drought to continue and even intensify in the long term,” said Murphy.

According to him, the type of dryness the state is seeing is typically seen in August, October and September.

“We’re a little ahead of schedule actually,” said Murphy.

As of Tuesday afternoon, only St. Francis, Phillips, Union and Calhoun counties do not have a burn ban in place.