Arkansas’ active covid cases drop by 1,147, but hospitalizations top 400





Arkansas posted its largest one-day drop in active coronavirus cases since February on Monday even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose back above 400.

Meanwhile, State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said no new coronavirus deaths were recorded in the state Sunday or Monday. The death toll, as tracked by the Department of Health, remained Monday at 11,673.

Reflecting a decline in the state's new case numbers in recent days, the active case total -- representing people who have tested positive and are potentially still infectious -- fell Sunday by 63 and on Monday by 1,147, to 15,581, as recoveries outpaced new cases.

The drop in active cases Monday was the largest in a single day since Feb. 21, just over a month after the peak of a winter surge of infections from the omicron variant.

Growing by double digits for the second day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients reported to be in the state's hospitals rose Monday by 16, to 413.

The total as of Monday was still down from a recent high of 446 that it reached on Wednesday.

Because of technical problems, the case and death numbers listed on the Health Department's online coronavirus dashboard weren't updated Sunday.

Cima said the state's case count rose Sunday by 726 and Monday by 574.

Both increases were smaller than the ones a week earlier.

"Looking at the [epidemic] curve, I think there's a pretty clear trend, and that trend is pointing downwards," Cima said, referring to a chart of new cases over time.

At least in part because of the emergence of new, more transmissible versions of omicron, the state's new cases had generally been trending upward since late April until about two weeks ago, when they started to level off.

"I think, as with any surge, at some point the virus just, for a lack of a better term, burns itself out," Cima said.

"It reaches its limit of the susceptible population that it can reach and infect."

Because it can take several days for someone to become sick enough to be hospitalized, Cima said it isn't unusual for the number hospitalized to occasionally rise even as new cases decline.

"That's what we've seen in the past on the back end of surges, and that's kind of what I expect to see here," he said.

He said it's likely that new cases will "recede down to, hopefully, baseline levels until such time that there is a larger susceptible population," either due to a new variant that is better able to evade the immunity developed from vaccinations and previous infections or because people's immunity has waned.

In recent weeks, an omicron strain known as BA.5 has been responsible for a majority of coronavirus infections nationwide, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another strain, BA.2.75, raised the concerns of some experts after it began spreading in parts of India. Cima said he doesn't expect it will have a significant impact in the United States anytime soon, however.

"Right now, I don't really see anything that is going to immediately compete with BA.5," Cima said.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 102, on Monday, followed by Craighead County with 43, Sebastian County with 33 and Benton County with 27.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 896,275.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 1,272. That was down from an average of more than 1,300 a day the previous week and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.

Rising for the fourth day in a row, the number of covid-19 patients who were reported to be in intensive care rose Monday by four, to 77, its highest level since March 13.

The number reported to be on ventilators, however, fell by two, to 15, its third consecutive daily decline.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 16 covid-19 patients Monday, down from 23 on Friday and 19 the previous Monday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.



