Arkansas PBS officials tell legislators content checks are in place, stress public service

Arkansas PBS officials stressed to legislators Monday the importance of the network and the public service it provides, months after legislators debated cutting the network's funding because of what some viewed as controversial content.

Legislators met at Arkansas PBS headquarters in Conway at the request of Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, and by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, to listen to an interim study presentation from network officials.

"We hope by the end of this meeting you will have a better understanding of the services that Arkansas PBS provides to the state and the differences we make in the lives of so many Arkansans," Marty Ryall, director of external relations at Arkansas PBS, told legislators.

The presentation detailed programs aired by the network, content decisions and the network's funding and budget. It also detailed services provided to educators and students during the pandemic, sports coverage and the amount of content produced with a staff of fewer than 80 people.

"I appreciate all that you are doing, especially during the pandemic," said Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville. "I guess it saddens me that we had that one little incident that discredited all that you were doing."

Monday's meeting was part of an agreement the network made after concerns expressed by legislators earlier this year. Legislators approved a $5.9 million appropriation in March to fund Arkansas PBS, but only after weeks of conflict.

At the time, Sullivan took issue with a personal Twitter page of one of the network's producers that Sullivan said espoused "radical" views on climate change and the Biden administration's proposed infrastructure package.

In an interview Dec. 20, Sullivan said he believed the views of people to whom the state awards contracts should be "reflective of the views of the state of Arkansas," which predominantly support Republican policies.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson came to the network's defense, saying a cut in funding would affect services Arkansas PBS provides.

In the end, the network agreed to a study and to work on the issues addressed in the debate.

Hickey told legislators that Monday's presentation was part of a "back-room deal" that was done during the budgeting session earlier this year.

"There was some talks about whether we should increase [the budget], whether we should defund [Arkansas PBS] or cut some of the money," he said. "Before doing all that we decided, those in the legislature, that we should do our due diligence and we needed to start finding out the specifics before going forward with that."

Bentley asked Arkansas PBS officials Monday to clarify how decisions are made when it comes to airing programs on the network.

Ryall said the network hasa review board, made up of mostly the administrative team, that goes over any content that might receive viewer feedback.

"We keep in mind the concerns that you have and others have in the state that we live in," he said. "I will make this commitment to anybody here, or any legislator out there as a person who sits on that [board] and has an opinion on that [board], that if something airs that you think is inappropriate, I will sit down with you and watch it and you can tell me why you think it shouldn't air and I will tell you why we made that decision to air it."

Ryall said sometimes issues are sensationalized and that he wanted legislators to know the network has a process in place for content review.

"I know we hear from some folks who get upset about something, and they haven't even seen it or they just heard something about it secondhand or thirdhand," he said. "We do have a team that analyzes this, and at least you know somebody is accountable and you know who to call."

Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, suggested that the network include a disclaimer for some content that might be offensive.

"I think it might be something helpful to let viewers know and parents know that there might be something that is questionable," Meeks said. "It might head off some of the issues on the back side if parents know that it might be an issue."

The network currently doesn't use disclaimers with programming, but officials said they can look into it.

"Anything that we receive as a notification from PBS we view it in advance and we discuss it in-depth and view it from many different angles," said Courtney Pledger, executive director and CEO of Arkansas PBS. "We really do not take any of this stuff lightly."

Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, asked if the network's review board changed its way of operating after last year.

Ryall pointed out that when the network caught the eye of legislators, it was during the airing of "The Gospel of Eureka" and that a misunderstanding had occurred.

"The Gospel of Eureka" is an independent documentary film that details how the Great Passion Play and the Eureka Live Underground, a bar that hosts weekly drag shows, can co-exist in the town of Eureka Springs.

Ryall said a movie trailer for the documentary, which had some explicit material in it, was sent to legislators during the end of the fiscal session. Ryall said the explicit material was not aired on the Arkansas network.

"The one that you saw was the film festival version, which was more explicit and had language that was not acceptable," he said. "What aired [in Arkansas] was an edited PBS version."

Payton said the explicit trailer was on the Arkansas PBS website. Ryall said that was because the website is the national PBS site, even though it has the Arkansas PBS banner above it, and it had the wrong trailer.

"We reviewed [the film] and decided to not run it at prime time, so we moved it to midnight or 1 a.m.," Ryall said. "It didn't have the language or explicit shots or goings-on in that version. It was an even more tame version, but we still decided it shouldn't have been in that time slot."

Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, asked whether Arkansas PBS officials might be able to show commercials during sporting events as a way to increase the network's revenue stream.

Ryall said all public television licenses specifically prohibit networks from selling advertising. Interested parties can underwrite or sponsor a program, but they can't advertise a product on the network.

Rep. Mark Lowery, R- Maumelle, questioned if those who underwrite or sponsor a program have any editorial influence. Ryall said none influence what content is being produced by the network.

"For example, our Arkansas Week is underwritten by the Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and they have nothing to do with our content for Arkansas Week," he said.

Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, questioned if there were any numbers that showed how many people watch Arkansas PBS. Ryall said the network doesn't have those numbers because it doesn't subscribe to the Nielsen service that tracks audiences.

"We are offering a service," Ryall said. "In public television, we aren't competing for viewers. We are out there providing a service. We have eight hours of broadcasting for kids programs every day. There are parents out there who can't afford to send their kids to preschool, and they use this service.

"I can't tell you how many kids are watching, but I know if we weren't providing it then they wouldn't get it."