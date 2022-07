England, 1908: The image captures what seems to be the newly completed Methodist Church, its steeple soaring — likely the tallest thing in the Lonoke County farming community. In the message sent to Mrs. D.A. Gray at 1214 Park Ave. in Little Rock, a young lady thanked her host for a visit, "very much for the nice time you gave on the 26th."

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203