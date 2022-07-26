ASC August full of events for all

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ August events will feature its Live@5 concert with The Vibe, an exhibit on Color, Faces, People, and auditions for a murder mystery, among other projects.

COLOR, FACES, PEOPLE EXHIBIT BY ELISEO CASIANO AUG. 4-OCT. 22

ASC will host Eliseo Casiano’s exhibition “Color, Faces, People” from Aug. 4 through Oct. 22. ASC invites the community to a free, drop-in reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4.

“This exhibition is a body of work pulling from the language of painting and personal narrative,” according to a news release. “Casiano uses his interest in color, light and pattern to create a spectrum of potentialities that reflect a Mexican-American aesthetic centered on his lived experiences. Casiano reconfigures family photographs and oral histories into heavily saturated and adorned paintings with free associations and indefinite resolution.” This exhibition is sponsored by ASC’s Endowment Fund. The drop-in reception is sponsored by MK Distributors and ART KREWE.

LIVE@5 FEATURING THE VIBE AUG. 5

Patrons are invited to join ASC for Live@5 featuring a concert by newcomers The Vibe from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, at ASC’s home location, 701 S. Main St. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. The event is open to ages 21 and older and complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided.

“The Vibe seeks to touch and spread the joy of music through their talent and love for music,” according to the release. “Enjoy an array of R&B, country, neo soul, and gospel tunes. Members include Jimmy Beard, Dennis Coleman, Landon DeLoach, Kourtland Jackson, Cartavion McClendon, Vincent Pryor, Dekitric Smith, JC Spinks and Eric Stevenson.” Live@5 hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. The concert series is sponsored by MK Distributors.

AUDITIONS: “AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS” — AUG. 6-7

ASC will host auditions for “Agatha Christie’s Murder on The Orient Express” from noon-8 p.m. Aug. 6-7. Performances are slated for Oct. 14-16 and 21-23. Auditions are open to ages 16 and older and no experience is required. This production is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

Auditions are by appointment only and will be held in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Interested participants should register at asc701.org/auditions.

“Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks,” according to the release. “The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer — in case he or she decides to strike again.” For details, contact ASC Theater Programs Manger Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

GAME ON MAIN AUG. 9 AND AUG. 23

Community youth in grades 5-12 are invited to Game on Main, a biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This month’s dates are Tuesdays, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 from 3:30-6 p.m.

“Game on Main provides students with a fun space to socialize with friends and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Guess Who, Uno, and chess,” according to the release.

The event is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This is a free community program and no registration is required. For details, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or

(870) 536-3375.

SECOND SATURDAY FAMILY FUNDAY: ALCOHOL INK TILE COASTERS — AUG. 13

Patrons can create beautiful and functional works of art with alcohol ink coasters during ASC’s monthly Second Saturday Family Fun-Day from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 13. This event will take place at ASC’s home facility, 701 Main St. No registration is required.

ASC’s Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities and is always free. The event is led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

YOGA IN THE LOFT WITH FLORENCE LOVE — AUG. 20

Ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor Florence “FloEssence” Love every third Saturday from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on Aug. 20. The cost is “pay-what-you-can” with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Love will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required. Participants are asked to sign up at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. Patrons should also wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Kourtlynn Pinkins at kpinkins@asc701.org or 870-536-3375. The event is sponsored by Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.



