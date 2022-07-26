Attack sends wheat prices higher

Wheat prices jumped Monday after Russia's weekend attack on the seaport of Odesa, even as Ukraine indicated it's pushing ahead with a deal to begin shipping millions of tons of grain that has been piling up since the invasion.

The agreement signed Friday aims to facilitate exports from three of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, including Odesa, and was hailed as a vital step toward alleviating a global food crisis.

Ukrainian officials are still preparing to restart sea exports as soon as this week despite the attack on Odesa, which drew swift international condemnation. Yet many analysts and Western officials were skeptical even as the agreement was signed last week, and the assault will serve as a reminder of the risks for shippers and insurers as Russia's war rages on.