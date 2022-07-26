Sections
Benton mother charged in death of 3-year-old son

by Alexandria Brown Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:44 a.m.

A woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son, according to the Benton Police Department.

Nneka Seville, 31, of Benton, faces a manslaughter charge in the death of her son in February, police said. Seville is being held without bail at the Pulaski County jail on additional, unrelated charges, police said.

According to a police news release, authorities arrived at Chapel Ridge Apartments, 6101 Alcoa Road, on Feb. 26 in reference to an unresponsive child. The toddler was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives reportedly confirmed there were illegal narcotics in the home, and a toxicology report confirmed the child was able to access them, authorities said.

Print Headline: Benton mom charged in son’s death

