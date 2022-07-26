CAC's Wilson expected to see recruiting momentum build

Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson has received offers from Illinois and Central Arkansas this summer, but is likely to add many more the next three years.

Wilson, 6-3, 180 pounds, is expected to the starter for Central Arkansas Christian this fall. He was moved to varsity for the final two games last year and flashed his natural ability.

“I think his first varsity game he was 20 of 25 for 238 (yards) and I think he had a touchdown pass, and the next week we played Stuttgart and I think he had four touchdown passes against them,” CAC coach Tommy Shoemaker said.

He showed well at an Arkansas’ camp June 18 and caught the eye of the Razorbacks' coaches.

“I guess in my 25 years of being a head coach, he’s the most talented quarterback I’ve had at this age, for sure,” Shoemaker said. “Has really good mechanics throwing the football, has good arm strength, he can make touch throws. He can make any throw you need to make.”

Wilson, who has an 87 mph fastball, is also an outstanding pitcher and has the attention of the Razorbacks' baseball coaches. He had an 8-0 record and 1.04 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 5 walks in 51 innings for the Mustangs as a freshman.

He pitched five shutouts on his way to all-state and all-conference honors. He played for the Arkansas Express baseball team this summer.

He also made all-conference while averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds for CAC’s varsity basketball team.

As a football player, Wilson’s development the last two months has been encouraging.

“He’s really progressed this summer and he has a really good grasp for what we’re trying to do offensively,” Shoemaker said. “He makes good decisions with the ball. He’s one of those guys he’s really calm. He doesn’t get too high or too down. He has a really good presence about him. He doesn’t seem to ever get rattled.”

Shoemaker praised Wilson’s character.

“He’s really well liked and respected by his teammates because he just goes out and performs and does it at a high level,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said Wilson is flying under the radar, but expects that to change this fall and into next year.

“I don’t think too many people know about him,” Shoemaker said. “I think as he gets some film, especially after this year and it gets put out, I think the buzz about him will pick up.”



