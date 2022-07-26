Cardinals’ farm hand enjoys successful homecoming

Being down on the farm has a new meaning for Logan Gragg, who was recently promoted to Class AA Springfield, Mo. after spending 2 1/2 years in Peoria, Ill.

Gragg enjoyed a successful homecoming Friday when he pitched the final three innings and earned a save in Springfield's 11-4 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale. Springfield is the Class AA farm club of the St. Louis Cardinals, and a handful of family and friends came to cheer for Gragg, who farms with his parents in Prairie Grove, which is located about 23 miles south of the Naturals' home at Arvest Ballpark.

Gragg has appeared in six games and recorded three saves for Springfield after being promoted from Class-A Advanced Peoria on July 1. Before joining Springfield, Logan was mainly a starting pitcher at Peoria. He started 11 games out of 13 appearances, and he was 4-4 with a 3.92 ERA and had 49 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

"I'd been stuck in Peoria for 2 1/2 years, so it was exciting to come down to Arkansas and help my team win, especially with family and friends there," Gragg said. "Most of them hadn't gotten to see me pitch since I got drafted."

Gragg signed with St. Louis after being drafted in the eighth round following his junior year in 2019 at Oklahoma State, where he pitched one year season with the Cowboys after transferring from Connors State in Oklahoma. He spent part of his rookie year at Peoria before beginning his first full season with the Cardinals at Palm Beach, Fla., which had dropped to Class A in the St. Louis organization after Peoria was made a Class-A Advanced affiliate.

After professional baseball was mostly shut down in 2020 because of covid-19, Gragg was promoted from Palm Beach to Peoria on April 30, 2021. Gragg started over 30 games in 2 1/2 years at Peoria before receiving word he had been promoted to Class AA in the Cardinals' organization.

"We were playing at Quad Cities (Davenport, Iowa) when I got called into the coaches' office," Gragg said. "I was kind of surprised by it because I was supposed to start the game the next day. I wasn't anticipating anything, so it was a big surprise when I was told I was going to Springfield."

Gragg grew up as a farm boy in Prairie Grove, which is also the hometown of Jalen Beeks and Ty Tice. Beeks has pitched in 83 games in the major leagues with Boston and Tampa Bay, while Tice pitched in four games with Toronto and one with Atlanta in 2021. Tice is currently out of professional baseball after being released by Arizona from Class AA Amarillo last week.

Gragg, who'll turn 24 in August, learned about hard work from growing up on his family's farm, and he used part of his signing bonus from the Cardinals to buy 40 acres of land, where he feeds 21 beef cows. During the offseason, Gragg gets up before daylight to tend to his cows and help with the stock of other family members, including his uncle, who has over 150 cows.

"Logan has never shied away from hard work," said Mitch Cameron, who coached Gragg in high school at Prairie Grove. "He's been driving a tractor since he was little. His family taught him the meaning of hard work, and that work ethic gave him the mentality to start what you finish.

"When he steps on the mound, it is not any different. He hates to lose, and that willingness to compete allows him to get hitters out."

Gragg uses the same approach to his job in baseball as he does to farming, where there are no days off.

"You have to keep your body healthy and ready to go when called upon, especially as a relief pitcher," Gragg said. "So, you need to figure out a routine and stick to it as much as possible. You don't want to overdo it, but you need to be doing something every day."

Being a farmer and starting his own family is a long-term goal for Gragg, who majored in livestock merchandise at Oklahoma State. But those goals remain on the back-burner for Gragg, whose family and friends got to see him make a successful return to his home state last week in Springdale.