Cheney criticizes Cotton's comments on Jan. 6 commission

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton drew a rebuke from U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday after the Arkansas Republican criticized the Jan. 6 hearings that he acknowledged he had not watched.

Cotton of Little Rock, who said he had seen the proceedings through clips on the news, knocked the committee on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on Monday, arguing the two Republican committee members agree with the Democrats and the committee has no adversarial process for other viewpoints.

“What you’ve seen over the last few weeks is why Anglo-American jurisprudence, going back centuries, has found that adversarial inquiry, cross examination is the best way to get at the truth,” Cotton said.

Cheney, the committee's vice chairwoman, tagged Cotton in a tweet and said she heard his comments.

“Then you said the strangest thing; you admitted you hadn’t watched any of them,” Cheney of Wyoming wrote. “Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with 'Anglo-American jurisprudence.'”

In Washington on Tuesday, Cotton declined to comment to the Democrat-Gazette when asked about Cheney’s tweet.

On the radio show Monday, Cotton argued the committee has not released the full videos of its interviews and that the public does not know if statements are being presented in their full context.

At one point in the interview, Cotton said he had not been following the proceedings closely.

Hewitt, the program's host, asked Cotton about a committee video clip that showed U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who voted against certified election results, fleeing after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

“I will confess that I did not watch that hearing and I have not watched any of the hearings, so I have not seen any of them out of the context that I see a snippet here or there on the news,” Cotton said.

The Jan. 6 committee has chronicled their findings in a set of hearings, outlining a narrative that the Capitol riot was the culmination of an attempted coup.

Trump grasped onto false assertions of widespread voter fraud and underwent a widespread effort to spread fraudulent information, according to the committee.

The former president, according to the committee, aimed to convince millions that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him, summoned many of his followers to Washington and sent them to the Capitol.



