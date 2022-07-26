Sections
Come put your name on beam at Bentonville fire training facility

by Mike Jones | Today at 1:00 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- A beam signing for the new Fire Department training facility will be held Monday.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at 2405 S.W. Aviation Blvd., according to a news release.

City officials invite residents to sign the beam and add any well wishes.

The $3.9 million training facility is part of the city's $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing passed by voters on April 13, 2021. The city will pay for the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax. The tax was approved in 2003 and extended in 2007.

The fire training center will take up a little more than 2 acres on Southwest Aviation Drive. The center will be next to the city Public Works and Maintenance building. The Bentonville Municipal Airport is across the street.

J Reed Erectors out of Louisiana has been working at the site since mid-July, according to bentonvillebond.com.

Print Headline: Sign your name on training facility beam

