White Hall resident earns degree

Justin Dady of White Hall, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Minor in Mathematics, according to a news release.

Neighborhood enhancement meeting set

Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal agency invites the community to another Neighborhood Enhancement Strategy meeting. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 26 at Family Church of Pine Bluff, 2309 S. Poplar St., in the fellowship hall. Residents, Realtors, real estate developers and interested home buyers are invited, according to a news release.

Agency plans lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

• Monday -- Pizza with meat, garden salad with low fat dressing, strawberry and angel food cake, and milk.

• Tuesday -- Red beans and rice, turkey Polish sausage, mixed vegetables, cornbread, pudding, and milk.

• Wednesday -- Taco salad, refried beans, Mexican corn, fruit, and milk.

• Thursday -- Chicken pot pie with vegetables, green beans, apples with cinnamon, and milk.

• Friday -- Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, watermelon, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.