Community meetings with new Little Rock School District superintendent scheduled to start next week

The Little Rock School District will hold meetings for the community with new Superintendent Jermall Wright in August.

All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.

The schedule is:

• Monday: Longley Baptist Church, 9900 Geyer Springs Road.

• Tuesday: Pinnacle View Middle School, 5701 Ranch Drive.

• Aug. 8: Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road.

• Aug. 9: Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th St.

The Little Rock School Board hired Wright, 45, from the Mississippi Achievement District, a combination of the low-achieving Yazoo City and Humphreys County school systems in the Mississippi Delta, where he was its state-appointed superintendent. Before that, Wright worked as the chief academic and accountability officer for the Birmingham, Ala., public school system. He also held school administrative positions in Philadelphia and Denver.