Despite declining new cases, Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients rises for third straight day

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas grew for the third day in a row on Tuesday, while the state's new case numbers continued to trend downward.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,678.



After growing by double digits the previous two days, the number hospitalized rose Tuesday by five, to 418, which was still down from a recent high of 442 that the number reached almost a week earlier.



The state's count of cases rose Tuesday by 1,485.



While more than twice the size of the daily increase on Monday, the rise on was smaller by 250 than the one the previous Tuesday.



Falling for the fourth day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period dropped to 1,236. That was down from an average of more than 1,300 a day the previous week and a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending July 12.



With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 65, to 15,516, its third straight daily decline.



After reaching a four-month high a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care fell Tuesday by seven, to 70.



The number who were on ventilators, which fell the previous three days, remained Tuesday at 15.



