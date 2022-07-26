EDITORIAL: Parts is parts

The 1960s-era book "Russia at War, 1941-1945" by Alexander Werth might be the last book you'll ever need to read about the eastern front during the Second World Catastrophe.

One scene stands out, as do a couple others in this book: Russian soldiers stand up in the smoking ruins of Stalingrad and venture out to see what the surrounded Germans left in their haste to (try to) escape. The Russian infantry found an old abandoned British tank. Most assuredly from Dunkirk.

Back then, it was easier to refit equipment so your people could use it.

Today, not so much. As another war in what had been the eastern front proves.

Imagine a mechanic used to pounding on an old Mustang to get the gears and pedals and wheels all moving toward the same goal. Now imagine that mechanic given a 2022 car with computer sensors and reverse cameras and automatic steering warnings ... . Give him a hand-held computer reader and a broken keyless starter, and watch for his reaction.

That's sorta what Ukrainians are experiencing now in their great patriotic war.

The Ukrainians need our weapons. That is, western weapons. They need artillery and ammo and guided missiles and anti-aircraft equipment. But when a dozen or more nations are all sending their own material, and materiel, things can get confusing.

The Wall Street Journal quotes the Royal United Services Institute in London: "The current approach by which each country donates a battery of guns in a piecemeal way is rapidly turning into a logistical nightmare for Ukrainian forces with each battery requiring a separate training, maintenance and logistics pipeline."

This is problem of calibers, but not just calibers. Without the matching ammo, artillery pieces are just expensive and inefficient infantry movers.

The powers in the West are providing, for example, M777 towed howitzers from the States and Canada. And self-propelled howitzers from France. And the Panzerhaubitze 2000 from Germany. And the AHS Krab from Poland.

"None of these systems have that much commonality," an official told The Journal. "Ammunition should be interchangeable, etc., but that's not the case."

Then you have all the training for the different pieces of equipment. You can't train a battery of soldiers on the towed howitzers, then give them the drivable kind to fight with. Each different piece of weaponry has its own set of needed spare parts that must be brought up to the front in a different supply chain. A square Polish-made peg doesn't go into a round English-made hole.

NATO has tried to fix this problem over the years with something called "Stanags," which standardizes ammunition for weapons. But, according to The Journal, "NATO has more than 1,000 Stanags that set common military standards for processes and materials, but it is up to each ally to decide which to implement ... ."

Somebody tell us this isn't a (multi-)government operation.

The Ukrainian president and its first lady tell westerners how much they need and appreciate the military support. But what they need is more of the same thing. That is, equipment that can be used together, and the expertise to keep it all firing.

Otherwise, all the heroism being shown by Ukrainians these days won't amount to a win on the battlefield. Or freedom for their country.

Surely somebody at NATO is working on this operations order.