EDITORIAL: Which kind of green?

Bloomberg reports that Ford is preparing to lay off as many as 8,000 workers to boost its profits in order to finance the production of more electric vehicles, which the automobile manufacturer is struggling to sell in the first place.

Not exactly what President Biden had in mind when he said last week, before it was announced he had tested positive for covid, that he equates combating climate change with creating more jobs.

Ford sold about 27,000 EVs in 2021, and now plans to spend $50 million to make 2 million of them annually by 2026. The decision is not being driven by market demand (which is growing for EVs, by the way) but by government edict. Recent greenhouse-gas emission mandates are forcing automakers' hands.

Demand for EVs is growing. Kelley Blue Book reports that EV sales in the United States more than doubled in the first quarter of 2022, year over year. EVs now represent 5.2 percent of the U.S. auto market.

Five dollars a gallon will motivate, but turning an industry on a dime? California has banned the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035; other states are expected to follow. So we await an even bigger caravan of fuel-burning SUVs and pickups coming east.

The United Auto Workers union, meanwhile, anticipates the loss of 35,000 union jobs in the industry with increased EV manufacturing, The Wall Street Journal reports. EVs require fewer parts, and therefore fewer workers to assemble them.

As of 2021, Arkansas was home to 1,330 registered EVs, representing 0.13 percent of the total EV market in the nation. California represented a whopping 42 percent of the market. Rounding out the top 10 states were Florida at 5.7 percent, Texas at 5.1, Washington at 5, New York at 3.2, New Jersey at 3, Arizona at 2.8, Illinois at 2.6, Colorado at 2.4 and Georgia at 2.3.

The good news is that EVs are getting less expensive. But they still run about $10,000 more than the industry average at $56,437, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The folks at Energy say that when one factors in price, maintenance, financing, repairs, possible tax breaks and gas costs, EVs are more affordable over time. An electric SUV costs $0.4508 per mile compared to $0.4727 per mile for a similar gas-powered vehicle. Over 200,000 miles, which Car and Driver considers the average lifespan of a vehicle, that translates to $94,540 in costs for a gas-powered car and $90,160 for an electric version.

We welcome the weaning of the market from its dependence on fossil fuels. But can the EV industry keep up? In the short term, supply chain issues may keep EV manufacturers from meeting demand. Ford announced last week that it would use cheaper but less powerful lithium-ion phosphate battery packs for its electric Mustang and F-150.

And for now, at least, the batteries will have to be imported from China.