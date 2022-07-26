Family ties a plus for linebacker





Having a family member attending the University of Arkansas has motivated highly recruited sophomore linebacker Noah Mikhail to visit the Hogs today.

Mikhail, 6-3, 205 pounds, of La Verne, (Calif.) Bonita already has 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oregon, Texas A&M, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, California and others early in the process with three more years to go in his high school career.

His cousin Kylie Harris and her fiance Brock Yeager graduated from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas before making their way to Arkansas where they will be seniors this fall. Makhail said both talk up the people, Fayetteville and the school.

"I obviously have my cousin down there and her fiance is down there and ever since the recruiting picked up, they've always been big fans of how beautiful Fayetteville is and how beautiful Arkansas is," Makhail said. "That's really put a good image in my mind that's some place I want to visit to see how the culture is there."

As a freshman, Makhail recorded 75 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry, 2 interceptions, a pass deflection and returned 2 of 3 recovered fumbles for touchdowns. He also blocked punt and recovered it for a score. He had 23 receptions for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver.

He played last year along side his brother Kalim, who's a freshman linebacker at Houston Baptist this fall.

"I got to play with my brother and a lot of my friends that are upperclassmen," Makhail said. "It was a great experience."

Makhail and Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer have been on contact with communication heating up more so lately.

"Every chance I can, we're talking," Makhail said. "We've been in contact a little bit more because we're getting closer to the visit."

Harris and her mother traveled from Texas to Fayetteville on Monday to join Makhail and his parents for today's visit.

He visited Oklahoma on Monday and has plans to make trips to Tennessee and Georgia after visiting the Razorbacks.

Makhail also has other family members in Texas.

"On my mom's side, my mom has a few cousins that live in Houston as well," he said.

Having cousin attending Arkansas and other relatives in Texas is comforting should he choose the Razorbacks.

"I think that helps a lot especially knowing that I already have people down there that love the area and I have people who are part of my family that don't live too far away," Makhail said.

His parents stress excellence and that also shows up in the classroom where he has a 4.0 grade point average.

"I've always been held to high standards," said Makhail, who's considering business or accounting as a major. "I've just carried that on in every aspect. Do everything I can with all my heart."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Noah Makhail highlights

arkansasonline.com/726makhail/







