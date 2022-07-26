DEAR HELOISE: I have a couple of money-saving tips. At the large chain grocery store in our town (which has a gas station), we earn one gas reward for every $100 spent. Each reward saves us 10 cents per gallon.

If we know we are going to be spending a large amount at a department or a big-box, home-improvement store, we buy a gift certificate for that store at the grocery store. Last month, we saved 40 cents a gallon at the gas pump.

Also, if your purchase at a store you order from frequently online is just a little short of getting free shipping, instead of finding something small to add to the total (e.g., socks, etc.), just buy a gift certificate for whatever amount needed to qualify for free shipping and use it the next time toward something you really want. Hope these tips help.

-- Craig and Joann,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have found several Facebook groups where people offer items for free. Items offered include a wide range: furniture, food, toys, books, CDs, DVDs, baby furniture, clothing, shoes, etc. The list is endless. Look for "Blessings Around (insert the name of your location)" and "Buy Nothing (your location)." Of course, it works both ways, so it's a great way to recycle your items that still have lots of use.

-- A Reader, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I cut out the recipes you have in your column and glue them to index cards. I finally got smart, and now I have a separate file box for you. Hopefully, I won't misplace a card.

-- Carolyn McDonough,

Canaan, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: I work at a college, and you would not believe the kids who go to college and don't know the basics of life. Parents, before you send your kids back to school, teach them how to cook, clean a stove and bathroom, budget their money, do laundry, make a grocery list and shop for food. Trust me, they will be glad you did.

-- Janet Hilbert

DEAR HELOISE: Our dogs have a tag with the vet's name and number. If called and I cannot be reached, they will take in my pup. Also, they are pre-authorized to provide needed medical care.

-- Mel Birkin

