



Happy birthday (July 26): Your cosmic birthday gift is the ability to see problems and come up with solutions people will pay for. The written word will be your most powerful form of communication, so wherever possible, put it in writing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you're in the zone, you have quite the poker face and you're good at keeping your cards close to the vest. But your internal world is likely to be too dynamic to hide your feelings. Even when you're silent, your vibes talk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You do not have a very accurate view of what's possible in a situation. To find out if what you want is in the realm of options, speak it. This will feel risky, but no matter what you learn you'll be better off for taking the chance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You seek relationships based on mutual acceptance. You don't feel like you have to impress or please someone, though you may make special efforts anyway, just because you want to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll have more work to do than the people around you. Great focus will be required of you to keep everything on track. Stay in motion. If they can't catch you, they can't distract you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have many roles in life. None of them are the entirety of who you are. Nor could you be understood through the lens of your responsibilities. You take things on, but what you take on cannot begin to define you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Complicated emotions can form knots, trapping you in a certain place. You can process the feelings and release yourself from the trap. Your best tools for getting unstuck are curiosity and acceptance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A group project is underway. Mounting excitement will be experienced by some as a thrill, and by others as dread. You've compassion for the full range of personalities you'll deal with today — a quality that will take you far in life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Decisions needn't be so pressured. Don't agonize over which option is absolutely the best. It's safe to assume that whatever you choose, you'll learn from it. No path is better or worse, only different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can make yourself into whoever you want to be. But most of the things you want can't happen overnight or all at once. Planning makes you feel better about what you can control. You'll bring order to your world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When honest words aren't pleasing and pleasing words aren't honest, try different words altogether, or no words at all. You take the time to think about your choices, so you'll find a compassionate way to express your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Originally, you knew what you wanted and pursued it. But there has been a tricky switch-up somewhere along the way. Double check to make sure that what you're chasing is still what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't wait for the "a-ha!" moment because none is forthcoming today. Trust that you have the big compass inside you. As long as you keep going in the same direction, you'll get somewhere interesting.

COSMIC SQUARES

Discord has its own kind of ripple effect. In the case of today’s aspects, the shape involved isn’t concentric circles, rather it’s nested squares, angling out to ever-more consequences. Leo energy will be particularly potent these days, and the tension between Mercury and Mars will be felt by more than the two people in an argument.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Mick Jagger collaborated with David Grohl on a single, “Eazy Sleazy,” a song about the absurdities of pandemic times. On stage, Jagger is a stick of dynamite, and it’s no surprise the quintessential rock star has five natal planets in the sign of lion-sized showmanship. Mars in Taurus is a sign of tenacity, longevity and an abiding love of the finer things in life. Venus and Neptune in Virgo are the indicators of a voracious appetite for work.



