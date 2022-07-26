Hot Springs will waive soliciting bids for autos

HOT SPRINGS -- The city won't solicit bids for vehicles it purchases through the end of next year, invoking an exemption in the state code that allows cities to waive competitive bidding in exceptional circumstances.

The enabling ordinance the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted last week said "unprecedented challenges" brought on by supply chain disruptions have made procuring vehicles through the bidding process impractical.

The city typically purchases vehicles off the contract the state negotiates with auto dealers. According to the request for board action, supply chain issues and vehicle demand led to the cancellation of the contract.

"Due to the current supply chain issues, computer chip shortages and limited availability of vehicles from the manufacturers, any available vehicles on dealer lots typically sell within a few days," the city said.

The ordinance authorized the city to spend up to budgeted amounts. The city said current prices exceed what was budgeted in some instances, requiring some departments to reduce the number of vehicles provided for in their budgets.

The board also waived competitive bidding for the emergency generator at the water treatment plant the city is building off Amity Road.

The ordinance the board adopted last week invoked the exemption for goods and services available only through a sole-source provider, one of more than 20 exemptions the Legislature added last year. The city uses Kohler generators at its water and wastewater plants. RP Power in North Little Rock is Kohler's only authorized sales and service provider in the state.

RP Power ordered the 1,750 kW emergency generator in November and is willing to sell it at last year's price of $598,400. The city would have paid the current price, $722,610, plus the contractor's markup if the generator were part of the bid package for the new water plant. The generator was removed from the bid solicitation, but bids will still include the cost of installation.

The city will open bids for the new 15 million-gallon a day treatment plant Tuesday. It's part of the $106 million Lake Ouachita water supply project that will increase the city's treatment capacity by two-thirds and almost double its raw water supply.