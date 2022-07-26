House fire kills six in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Six people died in a house fire early Sunday morning at 21325 Treehouse Road in Springdale, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

The 911 call regarding the fire was made around 2 a.m. and advised of a mobile home fire with people inside. Four nearby fire departments -- Nob Hill, Goshen, Round Mountain and Hindsville -- responded.

One juvenile managed to escape. Two adults and four children died inside the home. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Jose Aguilar, who identified himself as a brother of an adult male killed in the fire, said the deaths included the male, an adult female and four children ages 9, 7 and 4-year-old twins.

He declined further comment Monday afternoon.

The victims' bodies have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death and make positive identification, according to a sheriff's office news release. Authorities did not release the victims' names or the name of the survivor Monday.

The Springdale School District issued a news release Monday afternoon saying the victims of the fire include students enrolled in the district. The district will work with the family to determine how the district can help them, the news release said.