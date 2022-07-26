



• Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tested positive for covid-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and wrote on Twitter that he "will isolate and follow [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines as I continue to work remotely."

• Joseph Collins, 24, of Alsip, Ill., was charged with a hate crime and criminal damage to property after police say he vandalized a Chicago-area bakery that planned to host a family friendly "Starry Night Brunch Drag" show.

• Sergei Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, said a chess-playing robot grabbed its 7-year-old opponent's finger and broke it, but the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the Moscow Chess Open tournament with his finger in a cast.

• Tom Nelson, the executive of Outagamie County, Wis., announced that he dropped out of the Democratic primary race to oust Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and urged voters to support Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

• Katelyn McClure, 32, of New Jersey was sentenced to one year and one day in prison on a federal count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for a GoFundMe scam that raised almost $400,000 from people who thought they were donating to a good Samaritan.

• Azadeh Shirazi, a San Diego-based dermatologist who goes by SkinByDrazi on TikTok, said using calamine lotion, a spot treatment for rashes, before applying makeup can lead to damaging a skin layer and "can worsen skin conditions such as acne, rosacea and dermatitis."

• James Catalano, 61, of Fresno, Calif., was arrested by the FBI and charged with one federal count of cyberstalking on accusations that he sent more than 200 messages between Dec. 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, to Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

• Leo Flores, former police chief for Uvalde, Texas, schools whose niece died in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, said, "In an active-shooter situation, you eliminate the threat at all costs. If it's you, the one that's killed ... it's just what you signed up to do. It's part of the training from day one."

• Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican seeking reelection, said she "will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely," after testing positive for covid-19.



