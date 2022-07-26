Jones taking part in 2nd media days

The Sheraton New Orleans Hotel will give Butch Jones' second Sun Belt Conference Media Days with Arkansas State University a familiar setting.

But much has changed around the Red Wolves as they return to the Big Easy this week.

The Sun Belt Conference has grown, adding four new programs in James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi as it looks to establish itself atop the Group of 5 food chain. The format is expanded to two days -- ASU won't appear until Wednesday with Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill and the league's seven East Division teams appearing today on the dais inside the Armstrong Ballroom.

And Jones will be discussing a roster that is without its leading passer, rusher and receiver from a year ago, not to mention multiple new starters at all three levels of his defense.

That's all coming on the heels of a 2-10 season in 2021 that saw the Red Wolves go winless for more than two months and finish with the program's worst record since a 1-10 campaign in 2000.

"[The biggest improvement is] our mindset, our ability to compete," Jones said after ASU's spring game in April. "We're still not there yet, but if you remember when we started this journey with this football team in the offseason, we talked about understanding what it takes to compete every single day."

Gill, who signed a contract extension with the Sun Belt through June 30, 2030 on Monday, kicks things off with his State of the Conference address at 10 a.m. today will highlight an overhauled East that includes recent additions Old Dominion, James Madison and Marshall. Also on tap are new Georgia Southern Coach Clay Helton -- who led Southern California for the past seven seasons -- and 2021 All-Sun Belt quarterbacks Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) and Chase Brice (Appalachian State).

The two-day affair will continue Wednesday with Arkansas State taking the stage at 11:30 a.m. Jones will appear alongside likely starting quarterback James Blackman and outside linebacker Kivon Bennett, a second-team All-Sun Belt defensive lineman a year ago.

Wednesday will be the debut of a pair of first-time head coaches. Jon Sumrall returns to Troy after spending the last three seasons at his alma mater, Kentucky, and Michael Desormeaux will look to fill the shoes of Billy Napier, who departed Louisiana-Lafayette for Florida.

The entire Sun Belt Media Days will be streamed on ESPN Plus. The streaming schedule for today and Wednesday's sessions are 9:30 a.m.-noon Central and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Central.