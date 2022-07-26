Not helping situation

The author of this newspaper's July 24 editorial titled "This is good?" rails against the lack of progress in Arkansas student reading scores while ironically using many sentence fragments to emphasize certain points.

While short word bursts are easier to read than long, complex sentences, overuse of fragments, even for effect, can make reading comprehension difficult. In addition, overusing language anomalies to make a point serves as a bad writing example, particularly for young readers with existing writing difficulties.

BRUCE PLOPPER

Conway

Only possible outcome

Sunday's editorial regarding recent Aspire test results in the basic areas of math, reading and science for Arkansas students in grades three through 10 reminded me of my April 2020 letter to you which you addressed in an editorial on April 28, 2020, titled "A civil disagreement: Reaction to a reader's criticism."

I will cut to the chase: What did you expect? After shutting schools down for far too long when children were not affected by the virus, did you expect improvement? When schools finally reopened and 4-year-olds and older, as well as teachers and all administrators, were required to wear masks, which meant developing children could not see mouths pronouncing words, could not see facial expressions, and could not hear clearly what was being spoken, what did you expect?

I believe the medical professionals (Fauci and Co.) that you referenced and followed in the April 28, 2020, editorial, as did most media, misled the entire country. Few of us saw it coming, but my letter to you in late April 2020 shows that I felt it was an excessive reaction. Now we have the highest inflation in 40-plus years, the highest federal debt in our country's history, as well as young students who are so far behind academically that they may never catch up. I won't say I told you so, but ...

Hopefully there is never a "next time" for this situation and resulting epic failure of overwrought leadership (both elected and appointed) flying by seats of pants and ruining lives by their overreactions. If we ever see this developing again, we should think of the children first and not allow school administrators and teachers to look out for No. 1 before considering the best interests of the children. Shuttering public schools when many of the children in them are from single parents who work is a guarantee of only one possible outcome for the children: disaster. The recent Aspire results reflect disaster as clear as crystal.

MARK P. MASSEY

Little Rock

Slaying of thousands

Rod Neal's letter of July 15 seeking the appropriate biblical verse addressing the "God-given Second Amendment rights" fails to consider this from Judges 15: "... with the jawbone of an ass ... have I slain a thousand men."

The jawbones of asses will continue to support the slaying of thousands.

CHRIS BAKER

Little Rock

Best person to lead

Sam Pittman is correct in assessing that Arkansas is a proud state. We should be proud of the people who have served as our governor throughout the last 50 years. Arkansas voters have sent Democrats and Republicans to the Governor's Mansion. For the most part we have been represented well by governors who have been articulate and wise and who have been champions for Arkansas. To date, men who have taken care of issues within our borders and promoted our causes on a national level. They have mostly stayed clear of the partisan politics that has plagued us in Washington, D.C., and instead have focused on togetherness and steadfastness for the citizens of Arkansas.

Have a close look at Chris Jones. I think of all the gubernatorial candidates running, he gives us the best opportunity to continue with the type of governor that works hard for all Arkansans and whose priorities are Arkansas first ... while still representing us with class and dignity on a state and national basis. He is a uniter.

Arkansas needs to stay hypervigilant in maximizing our potential. Chris Jones, to me, is the best person available to lead our state.

CHARLES KREMERS

Paris

Keep Electoral College

In a letter from one of your readers, he states that if Donald Trump wins should he run, we must eliminate the Electoral College. Sounds like Trump is living rent-free in his head.

I believe any candidate who supports the Constitution, including Trump, would be better for this country than what we are saddled with now. If the writer really wants to eliminate the Electoral College, is he ready to never have a say in another election for president? Without the Electoral College, only the biggest and most populous states would elect a president. I for one do not want the loons who elect the likes of Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker or Andrew Cuomo picking a president for me.

CHUCK TAYLOR

Hot Springs Village

The tragedy of Jan. 6

The rampage we witnessed at our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was something that was far beyond any action that should have occurred in a country that cherishes its democracy. Regardless of one's political party or personal beliefs, I believe behavior of that nature was no less than treason.

On that tragic day, we both needed and deserved a president who valued our country far more than himself and would have taken all available legal actions to quash that behavior.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville