Photo of tiny Little Rock police car goes viral; vehicle used to traverse small areas, department says

The Little Rock Police Department’s tiny patrol car is gaining more attention after a photo of the vehicle went viral on social media.

The photo, posted to their Facebook page on July 17, shows an officer standing next to the car and has roughly 50,000 comments. The post has been shared over 70,000 times.

Many of the comments involve jokes about the car's size.

Mark Edwards, police spokesperson, said on Tuesday that the car has belonged to the department since roughly 2017.

“We went to different places with police officers in the community and brought it out a couple of times,” Edwards said. “The zoo, the fair, we've taken it to a couple of places, but for some strange reason it got a lot of attention recently."

Edwards said the department has only one tiny police car, and it mostly stays around the River Market area to help officers get around small places like park trails. The vehicle “tops out” at 25 mph, according to Edwards.

“If we needed to get to a certain part of the River Market area quicker, rather than it’s a little too long on foot, they can get that vehicle or one of the other ATVs and get to that area.”

He said the department has seen an overwhelming response to the vehicle, which prompted them to record a video posted on Facebook with officer Brian Osmundson showing people how it works. The video currently has roughly 63,000 views, and about 475 comments.

In the video, Osmundson said, “The look of it is a great icebreaker for citizens to come up and talk to us.”