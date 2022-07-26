Little Rock woman who killed father in 1999 pleads guilty to second fatal shooting in 2018





A 46-year-old Little Rock woman who murdered her father in 1999 has accepted an 18-year prison sentence for her second murder, the 2018 slaying of a man witnesses said had wanted to share her crack cocaine.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Cynthia Denise Kelley pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, for fatally shooting 44-year-old Corey Tiewon Jackson. Because of her prior conviction, she won't be eligible for parole.

This is her third trip to prison since a Pulaski County jury ordered Kelley to prison for 15 years after convicting her of second-degree murder for shooting her father at her home on South Park Street in Little Rock in May 1999. Medical evidence revealed at trial showed the pistol had been pushed against Edward Lee Garrison's neck when he was shot.

Police called to the residence found Garrison, who had been visiting, dead on the front porch, with a hysterical Kelley, then 23, yelling, "I shot my daddy, take me away. I shot him.'"

At her February 2000 trial, Kelley did not dispute that she shot Garrison, who had two other children. She stated that she had not meant to kill him and had not wanted to kill him, but that Garrison had been drunk, had attacked and berated her and even propositioned her for sex after she told him to go.

"I just wanted him to leave. I wasn't trying to shoot him. I wish I'd never touched that gun," Kelley testified at trial, shaking and sobbing at times. "My dad was my best friend. I trusted him more than I trusted my husband. He was the best thing that ever happened to me.

"My daddy's gone, and it's my fault."

Kelley was charged with first-degree murder, but jurors reduced the charge to second-degree murder.

In December 2008, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-dealing charges involving two others.

Jackson, a father and grandfather, was killed about a week before Thanksgiving 2018 at the home he and at least one other man shared with Kelley at 3109 W. 17th St. An anonymous 911 caller brought police to the 1,120-square-foot residence where they found Jackson shot dead in the doorway, court filings show.

In front of the house, police found tenant Donnie Perry, 55, who told investigators he didn't know who had shot the man. Perry said he let his brother and a woman he knew as "Cent" live with him, and that Jackson was a regular overnight visitor to the residence.

Perry told detectives he and Cent had been watching TV that night when Jackson and someone named "Tbaby" started getting loud. Perry said he told the two to be quiet, with an angry Jackson telling him to go to another room. Perry said he left the three of them and went into the bedroom.

He said he fell asleep but was awakened by a pair of gunshots, and discovered Jackson dead and the house empty before going to the neighbor to get her to call 911.

Two days later police encountered Kelley, who said she had left the house shortly after Perry and Jackson had argued, stating that she learned the next day that Jackson had been killed.

Investigators located another man who said he saw Jackson killed. James Williams told police that Jackson and Cent had been smoking a crack rock and that Jackson had asked her to share, growing angry and cursing her, according to court files.

After threatening to slap her in the mouth, Jackson angrily rushed the woman, who pulled a gun and shot at Jackson, Williams told detectives. Jackson backed up, then again rushed Cent, who shot him, Williams said, telling police he ran in fear when Jackson fell to the floor.

Williams was also able to identify Cent as Kelley, court filings show.

Just after New Year's Day 2019, police got information that Jimmy Johnson had told others he had seen Cent shoot and kill Jackson, court filings show. In an interview, Johnson said Jackson and Cent had been arguing and that Jackson had aggressively approached Cent, and she shot Jackson. The wounded man then tried to run from the home but collapsed in the doorway, said Johnson, who told investigators he had been afraid to come forward. Johnson subsequently identified Kelley as Cent, the shooter.

Kelley was arrested about seven weeks after Jackson was killed and has been behind bars ever since.

Johnson was shot and killed Jan. 22 in front of La'Changes nightclub, 3315 W. Roosevelt Road. According to police, he and another man, 38-year-old Andre Lashon Luckey, were killed during a holdup by Paul Edward Williams Jr., 23, and Paul Edward Brown, 48, both of Little Rock. Williams and Brown are each charged with two counts of capital murder and are jailed awaiting trial in October.



