Lonoke pitcher commits to Arkansas

Lonoke junior right-handed pitcher Steele Eaves orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Monday.

With his pledge, the Hogs have three commitments for the 2024 class from the Jackrabbits program.

Eaves, 5-10, 200 pounds, received a scholarship offer from Razorback pitching coach Matt Hobbs on Monday morning and instantly accepted.

"Ever since I've grown up, I've watched the Razorbacks," Eaves said. "That's every Arkansas kid's dream is to eventually grow up and play there. When I was lucky enough to get an offer, I accepted it immediately because that's obviously where I've always wanted to go to school."

When Hobbs mentioned the offer, Eaves was stunned.

"After he offered me, I can't remember what he said after that I was kind of in my own little world," said Eaves, who also had an offer from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. "My dad and my mom was with me and obviously they were really happy."

Lonoke went 29-6 this past season -- setting a school record for wins -- while winning the Class 4A East Regional before falling to Shiloh Christian in the state quarterfinals.

Eaves' fastball hit 83-84 mph on the radar as a freshman and this past season hit 88-91 mph. He also throws a curve ball and a slider.

He had a 7-2 record and a 1.50 ERA with 130 strikeouts in 65 innings while only giving up 7 walks for the season. Jackrabbits Coach Bryan Eagle said Eaves has high character along with a 4.0 grade point average.

"Baseball-wise, he has more ability level than anybody I've had the pleasure of coaching in 15 years," Eagle said. "He's got an arm that I consider probably one of the best in the state, if not the best. He has elite control."

Lonoke recently produced former Razorback infielder Casey Martin, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Hogs also have pledges from Lonoke left-handed pitcher Tripp Sullivan and right-handed pitcher-outfielder Cole Spears, which makes Eaves' decision that much sweeter.

"I've ran with these guys my whole life and just seeing them succeed too, puts a smile on my face," he said. "It's kind of crazy."

Eaves credits Eagle and his summer coach Greg Baxendale of the Arkansas Express for his development.

"He makes us work every day," said Eaves of Eagle. "We lift everyday, we throw everyday. He's one of the major reasons why I've had such a big jump in my velocity and my strength. Coach Baxendale is the one who taught me how to play the game, how to do it the right way and my baseball knowledge. He's one of the reasons why I got offered by Arkansas."