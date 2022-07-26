Little Rock-based Curry’s Termite, Pest & Animal Control a 96-year-old family affair





Like so many companies nationwide, Little Rock-based Curry's Termite, Pest & Animal Control worried that restrictions and concerns stemming from the persistent covid pandemic would cut into its business.

"In fact, it turned out to be somewhat the opposite," says Scott Pinney, owner with wife Tammy Curry Pinney of the family enterprise, founded 96 years ago in Pine Bluff and now in its fifth generation. "More people called us to seek help for their pest invasions. Business could have been even better if it we'd had enough employees to do all the work."

Daughter Lauren Pinney Stephens, also on Curry's staff, explains that "people were home more than usual during the pandemic. That made them more aware day by day of pest activity that had been going on all along while they were gone to the office."

As Curry's heads toward its centennial in 2026, the branches of its family tree are spread. The company was founded in Pine Bluff by R.G. Curry in 1926. Two of his three sons, Gene Curry and Owen Curry Sr., followed him as the second generation.

The company’s family includes (from left) Alexis, Tyler, Lauren, Scott (holding Tatum), Tammy and Tami. The French bulldogs are Napoleon and Josephine. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

Owen Curry Jr. opened the Little Rock office in 1947 at its present location, 202 Bishop St., north of the state Capitol. His third-generation brother, Scott Curry, continued running the Pine Bluff office. A third office in Monticello also still operates.

Scott Pinney began working for Curry's in 1984 and soon after married Tammy Curry, great-granddaughter of the firm's founder. Tammy's stepsister Tami, a manager of the Pine Bluff office, completes the fourth generation.

The fifth generation includes Scott and Tammy's daughter Lauren and their son, Tyler, both of whom have worked for the company since before college. Also on the staff is Tyler's wife, Alexis.

"Tyler and Alexis have a toddler, Tatum," Scott says. "Who knows, but he might grow up to be the sixth generation in our business." Tatum already wears a T-shirt that says "Bug Expert" with images of a termite and a half-dozen other creepy-crawly critters.





Dealing with insects accounts for 93% of Curry's work. Thirty-eight percent of that involves termites, with other bug species making up the remaining 55%. The final 7% of calls are for capture and relocation of animals. Details about the company can be found at curryspestcontrol.com.

Among the various pests, "bedbugs are a problem that has risen significantly in Arkansas over the last decade," Scott says. "In the United States, we basically got rid of them in the 1950s, but now they've returned. They probably hitchhiked their way back to America due to the increased travel from Europe. Then they hitchhiked all over the United States, becoming a problem here around a dozen years ago."

Arkansas has also seen a notable increase in fire ants, which Scott describes as "more of a weather trend. As Arkansas slowly warms up environmentally, the northern boundary for them keeps moving north.

"When I started working here in the mid-1980s, fire ants used to be confined to south Arkansas. Now they show up as far north as Greenbrier. The growth of new subdivisions also plays a part, since fire ants love freshly cleared areas. Ants in general are nothing new, but they have moved into the No. 1 spot as the top pest."

Employees of Curry’s are pictured in a vintage photograph. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler)

Squirrels are the largest part of Curry's animal-control business, says Lauren, "and they are definitely the most destructive issue our animal techs address year-round, along with rats. They can chew through nearly any home material to get a nesting place. The occasional armadillo is a different kind of challenge. Because of their poor eyesight, we literally have to guide them into our traps."

The current management takes pride in the company's awards and honors. Scott notes that "we regularly get voted Best of the Best by different readerships. But the best honor we have received is our 2016 Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in the highly competitive Small Business Division."

Curry's also values customer feedback, and not only the online compliments that provide free advertising for the firm's services.

"They are also opportunities for us to hone our services," Scott says. "We can learn where we are excelling or about problem areas we need to work on. Good or bad, without feedback we wouldn't know how to better serve our customers. And customer service is the business we're in."



