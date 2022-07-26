Man found dead in car in Helena-West Helena, police say

A man was found dead in a car at the intersection of Mooney St. and Hawkins St. in West Helena Tuesday morning, according to police.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Helena West-Helena Chief of Police James Mayfield said Tuesday afternoon the victim was a man in his late 40s.

According to Mayfield, police received a report of a deceased man in a car in the middle of the road around 4:30 a.m. The coroner pronounced him dead at 8:40 a.m.

The victim was transported to Phillips County coroner’s office and was waiting to be transferred to the Arkansas State Crime Lab so the Arkansas State Police could assist with the investigation, said Mayfield.

“The victim appeared to have been shot, having a single gunshot wound,” Mayfield said.

He said the department was attempting to locate a person of interest and interview them, but no suspects were identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officers are pursuing multiple leads.

The Helena-West Helena Police department is asking that anyone with information regarding this homicide contact the department at (870) 572-3441.