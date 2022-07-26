• Dwayne Johnson brought a new trailer for the DC Comics superhero film "Black Adam" and some flashy technology, lighting up the biggest room Saturday at Comic-Con all while in costume. He also told the 6,000-some people in the San Diego audience that they could see "Black Adam" in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango. The character Black Adam has the powers of the ancient gods and has been entombed for some 5,000 years before being released into the modern world. In the trailer, he says his powers are "a curse, not a gift." Set for an Oct. 21 theatrical release, "Black Adam" reunites Johnson with "Jungle Cruise" director Jaume Collet-Serra. It also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, who joined Johnson and Collet-Serra for the panel. "Black Adam" was just one part of Warner Bros. return to Comic-Con, where audiences also got a glimpse at a new trailer for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which is due to arrive in theaters on Dec. 21 and continues the story of a teenager-turned-superhero.

• Hours after being convicted of contempt of Congress on Friday for refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, Steve Bannon appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show and attacked the panel's legitimacy. Bannon, who served as White House chief strategist in the Trump administration, struck a belligerent tone. "I will tell the Jan. 6 staff right now, preserve your documents, because there's going to be a real committee and this has to be backed by Republican grass-roots voters," he said. "The Democrats are completely lawless, look at how they've run this committee," he said of the bipartisan panel. Bannon also repeated that there was no ranking Republican on the committee, though Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., serves as vice chair. The podcaster also criticized the legal process. "They took away every possible defense for somebody to have a defense of law," Bannon said. The contempt case involved legislative efforts to investigate the Jan. 6 violence and what led up to it, rather than the actual events of the day. Representatives for Cheney and committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., did not immediately return requests for comment.