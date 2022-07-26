Walmart announces

lower profit outlook

Walmart Inc. lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and fiscal year in updated guidance released Monday after the markets closed.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it revised guidance mainly because of markdowns aimed at reducing inventory of apparel and other general merchandise at U.S. Walmarts and Sam's Clubs.

"The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we've made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars," Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said.

Despite an expected rise in net sales -- mainly groceries -- for the second quarter, Walmart expects earnings per share to fall between 8% and 9%. It had previously expected earnings to stay flat or grow slightly.

For the fiscal year, the company had expected earnings per share to slip about 1%. On Monday, Walmart lowered that estimate to a fall of 11% to 13%.

The company said it will give more details on its outlook for the year when it reports second-quarter earnings on Aug. 16.

Walmart's shares fell as much as 10% in after-hours trading Monday.

-- Serenah McKay

Family farm in Scott

will have solar array

Bearskin Farm Partnership is working with Seal Solar to install a 2-megawatt array at the family-owned farm in Scott.

The solar array will be one of the largest installed on an Arkansas farm and will produce 3.7 million kilowatts of power annually. Installation is scheduled to be completed in December.

"Bearskin Farm Partnership looks forward to using solar to produce the electricity needed to grow and store crops while contributing to a cleaner Arkansas," said Lambert Marshall, member of the partnership.

Seal Solar has a history of working with agricultural producers, and set up solar facilities in 2017 for a DeWitt farm, the first in Arkansas to go solar.

"Solar is a natural fit for farms," said Cody Wilson, vice president of design and engineering at Seal Solar. "We are giving farmers the ability to control their electricity costs like never before."

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index rises

3.64 on uneasy wait

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 760.72, up 3.64.

"U.S. Stock whipsawed on Monday, closing slightly higher as investors wait for earnings from bellwether technology companies along with this week's Federal Reserve meeting in anticipation of higher interest rates ... along with questions on the outlook for our economy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.