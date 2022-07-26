NLR zoning approval clears way for Rockwater apartments

The North Little Rock City Council approved a contentious zoning change that clears the way for 360 townhome-style apartments in Rockwater.

The change, opposed by some residents in Rockwater -- a high-end riverfront community -- means the developer can proceed with building the apartment complex. The zoning change the council approved Monday night was a "compromise" where the developers, which include Rockwater LLC and Moses Tucker Partners, agreed to ask for a less aggressive zoning change.

Instead, the only zoning change the council made was to a small strip of land that serves as a divider between single-family homes in Rockwater and the proposed site of the apartments from single-family to multi-family.

Most of the land designed for the apartments was already zoned for multiple-family use. But the developers said they wanted to rezone the buffer strip to level the ground and build a six-foot tall fence.

"The only reason we're here right now is they are trying to change that slither of a piece of property," said Mayor Terry Hartwick.

Some residents still opposed the zoning change after the compromise proposal, citing concerns about the fate of a historic magnolia tree and having a limited buffer between their homes and a large apartment complex and parking lot.

"None of us want our million-dollar homes -- I'm sorry to be selfish -- right up to a big fence and a big parking lot," said Lea Charlton, a Rockwater resident who spoke against the zoning change.

The buffer includes a large magnolia tree that residents claimed was among the oldest remaining in the state and worried that the developers would destroy or damage it during construction.

"We are trying to save that tree," said Rockwater resident Phyllis Glaze. "We would like our beautiful homes to have that one little piece of buffer."

Council member Nathan Hamilton, of Ward 1, responded that since the tree is on the developer's property they can do what they want with it, with or without rezoning.

"We don't have a say as to whether or not they can cut those trees down," Hamilton said.

Rockwater originally asked for their lot to be rezoned from multi-family housing to commercial, which led to push back from residents who feared the new regulations on building heights and use would allow the developer to sell off the land to someone with a more ambitious plan.

On July 12, the planning commission approved the rezoning to commercial on a 5 to 3 vote. But after strong pushback from residents, the developers agreed to ask the council for a less aggressive zoning change.

The compromise from the developers did have the backing of the Rockwater homeowners association president, but not all residents, said Adam Day, a Rockwater resident. Day said some residents only found out about the developers' change to a less intense rezoning proposal just a day before Monday night's meeting.

"Even though we are downgrading it, there had been quite the flip-flop here of navigating how this property is going to get developed," Day said.