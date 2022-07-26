Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Luis Trejo, 20, of 5616 705 Road in Watts, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Trejo was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Joshua Horan, 39, of 1312 E. Farmers Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Horan was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• William Mansfield, 48, of 2025 N. Box Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Mansfield was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Highfill

• Aaron Marcellan, 40, of 14495 Jetter Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Marcellan was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Christopher Conduff, 45, of 2 Grier Circle in Bella Vista, was arrested Saturday in connection with stalking. Conduff was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Blaik Blaik, 21, of 1399 Tucson Loop in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Blaik was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Zabrina Moon, 38, of 2599 E. Kantz Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Moon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Rodney Pourner, 42, of Goshen, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Pourner was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.