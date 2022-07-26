NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fish early or at night is sound angling advice.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Try for walleye 25 to 25 feet deep with nightcrawler rigs or grubs. Fish 10 to 25 feet deep for black bass with jig and pigs, plastic worms or swim baits. Catfish are biting well on cut bait, minnows or small sunfish.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said crappie can be caught by trolling crank baits. This should work throughout the summer. Choose a crank bait that runs 12 to 15 feet deep. Flats near the main channel are good areas for trolling. An added bonus is that other kinds of fish may also bite.

Striped bass are biting brood minnows or shad near Beaver Dam. Striper fishing is best at night or very early. Walleye are hit and miss by trolling nightcrawler rigs. Try humps and flats 20 to 25 feet that are near deeper water. Average surface water temperature is in the high 80s.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout fishing is good with prepared trout bait such as Pautzke Fire Bait fished with light tackle. Try small spoons on sunny days. Deep holes between Beaver Dam and Spider Creek are good spots to fish.

Power generation starts mid to late morning and continues through the day. Conditions are good for wade fishing in the morning, then drift fishing in a boat during generation.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said the bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms four feet deep. Try crank baits or plastic worms rigged wacky style for black bass. Catfish are biting stink bait.

Lake Sequoyah

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports fair fishing for bluegill with worms or crickets. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs or by trolling crank baits. Catfish are biting well on liver, nightcrawlers or stink bait.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting well at all Bella Vista lakes. Nightcrawlers, liver, stink bait or any type of catfish bait should work.

Try for black bass with top-water lures early. After sunrise fish 15 feet deep with a jig and pig or plastic worm. Crappie fishing is slow.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. A plastic worm on a drop-shot rig works well. Swim baits or deep-diving crank baits are another option for bass. Try top-water lures before sunrise.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with 4-inch plastic lizards, small tube baits or other creature baits. A Tiny Torpedo is a good top-water lure.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for crappie at Lake Tenkiller with hair jigs or minnows worked around brush and docks. Bluegill fishing is good with worms or small jigs along rocky shorelines.

At Grand Lake, black bass fishing is fair with buzz baits or plastic worms in coves and around docks. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on stink bait along rocky shorelines.

At Lake Eucha, black bass fishing is fair with crank baits, plastic worms, top-water lures or spinner baits around points and rocky shorelines. Crappie fishing is fair with hair jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver or worms on the main lake.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports black bass bite differently on different parts of the lake.

Try a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig 25 to 35 feet deep in the tops of trees that are in deeper water. Gravel points and gravel shorelines are worth a try.

Swim baits worked near the bottom along gravel flats 12 to 20 feet.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



