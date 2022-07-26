100 years ago

July 26, 1922

FORT SMTH -- Federal Judge Frank A. Youmans today issued orders for 29 striking shop men of the Missouri Pacific Railroad at Hoxie to appear before Judge Jacob Trieber in Little Rock August 7 and show why they should not be held for contempt because of alleged violation of a temporary restraining order issued recently by Judge Trieber, forbidding interference with the operation of trains or apparatus and all other phases of interferences. The order followed the presentation of a petition to Judge Youmans by E. B. Kinsworthy, attorney for the Missouri Pacific, with headquarters at Little Rock.

50 years ago

July 26, 1972

• That's air from Texas and Oklahoma we've been stewing in for weeks in Arkansas, says the National Weather Service, but paradoxically, Texas and Oklahoma aren't as bad off as we are. Tuesday, between 3 and 4 p.m., the temperature reached 103 at Little Rock, a record high for the date. The old record for July 25 was 102 in 1943. It was the third day in a row of 100-or-higher readings, the blistering heat wave having begun Sunday with 100 and having continued Monday with 101. "The primary cause," said a spokesman for the National Weather Service, "is a high pressure system at the surface that is centered more or less in the northwest Gulf. The clockwise circulation around this high is bringing most of the air up and out of Texas and Oklahoma."

25 years ago

July 26, 1997

PINE BLUFF -- A $511 million contract has been awarded to Raytheon Demilitarization Co. for construction of an incinerator facility to destroy aging chemical weapons at the Pine Bluff Arsenal, the U.S. Army announced late Friday. The company, a unit of Raytheon Engineers and Constructors of Philadelphia, built the first chemical weapons incinerator plant on Johnston Island in the Pacific Ocean. That facility began operation in 1990. Last year, Raytheon was awarded the contract to build the nation's third chemical weapons incinerator plant, at Umatilla, Ore.

10 years ago

July 26, 2012

• Some Republican lawmakers said Wednesday that the state should fix the Medicaid program it has before it considers expanding it under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The three representatives and two senators laid out five possible options they want the state to consider in a letter addressed to Department of Human Services Director John Selig, Medicaid Director Andy Allison and Gov. Mike Beebe. Spokesmen for Beebe and the department said they would review the letter. The state Medicaid program covers 779,282 people each year and costs $4.8 billion in state and federal funds in 2012.